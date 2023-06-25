Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1805 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1805 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1805 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1457 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1805 A at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

