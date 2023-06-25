Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1805 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1805 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
