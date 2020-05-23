Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
2323 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
