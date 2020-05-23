Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (2)
Prussia Thaler 1804 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1804 A at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1804 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
2323 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1804 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search