Thaler 1803 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (8)