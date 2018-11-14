Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1803 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1803 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Schulman - June 30, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date June 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1803 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1803 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search