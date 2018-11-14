Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1803 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1803 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search