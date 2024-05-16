Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1803 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1803 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1803 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1803 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

