Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1803 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1803 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
