Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1802 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

