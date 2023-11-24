Thaler 1802 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (9) VF (15) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)

