Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1802 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
