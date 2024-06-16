Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
