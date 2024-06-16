Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1802 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (22)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (38)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (25)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Prussia Thaler 1802 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1802 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search