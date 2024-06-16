Thaler 1802 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1802 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

