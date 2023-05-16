Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1801 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Thaler 1801 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

