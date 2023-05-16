Thaler 1801 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5)