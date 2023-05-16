Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1801 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
