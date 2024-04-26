Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Thaler 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1800 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
