Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1800 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1800 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1800 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1800 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Thaler 1800 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1800 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search