Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1821-1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

