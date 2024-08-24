Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)