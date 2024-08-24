Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Metal Silver
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1821-1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
