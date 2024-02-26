Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1840 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Via (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 D at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
