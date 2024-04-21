Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 9, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1840 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 17, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 17, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

