Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
