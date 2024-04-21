Silber Groschen 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

