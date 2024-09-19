Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.
Сondition
