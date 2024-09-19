Silber Groschen 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1)