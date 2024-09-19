Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1839 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1839 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1839 D at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
