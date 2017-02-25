Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61312 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
