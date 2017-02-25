Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61312 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1839 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

