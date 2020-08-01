Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6390 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1838 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1838 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1838 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1838 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

