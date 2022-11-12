Silber Groschen 1837 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1837 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)