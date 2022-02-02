Silber Groschen 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1836 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (2)