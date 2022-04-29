Silber Groschen 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)