Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1835 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1835 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1835 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

