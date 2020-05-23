Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1832 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1832 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1832 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1832 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

