Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1832 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
