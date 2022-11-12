Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1830 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1830 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search