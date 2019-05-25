Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1830 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1830 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1830 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1830 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1830 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1830 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
