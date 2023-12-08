Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1827 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1827 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
