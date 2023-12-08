Silber Groschen 1827 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1827 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition AU (2) F (1)