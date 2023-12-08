Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1827 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1827 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1827 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1827 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2168 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1827 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1827 D at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1827 D at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

