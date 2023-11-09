Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
