Silber Groschen 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1827 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)