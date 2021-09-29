Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1826 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1826 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

