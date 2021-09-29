Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search