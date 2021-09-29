Silber Groschen 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1826 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (1)