Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1825 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search