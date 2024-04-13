Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1825 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1825 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1825 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 D at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 D at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 D at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

