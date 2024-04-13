Silber Groschen 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1825 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)