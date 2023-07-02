Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1825 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Felzmann - May 28, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date May 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Felzmann - February 19, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Felzmann - January 8, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1825 A at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1825 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search