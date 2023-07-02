Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1825 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
