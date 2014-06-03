Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1824 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1824 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3072 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1824 A at auction Karamitsos - June 3, 2014
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

