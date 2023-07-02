Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
