Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1822 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1822 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1822 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1822 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

