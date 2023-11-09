Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1821 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1821 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3584 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 D at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1821 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search