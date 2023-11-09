Silber Groschen 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3584 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (2) No grade (7)