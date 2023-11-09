Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1821 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3584 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search