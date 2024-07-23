Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Silber Groschen 1821 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3068 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

