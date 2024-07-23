Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter 18,42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1821 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3068 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
