Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia". Gold (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,14 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6254 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
10169 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

