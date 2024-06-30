Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia". Gold (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6254 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

