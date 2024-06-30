Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia". Gold (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6254 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
10169 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
