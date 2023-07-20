Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,866 g
  • Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1022 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
