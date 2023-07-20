Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,866 g
- Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1022 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (6)
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search