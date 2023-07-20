Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

