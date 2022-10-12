Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,866 g
  • Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1022 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Möller (5)
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1806 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search