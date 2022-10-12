Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,866 g
- Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1022 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
