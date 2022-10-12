Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1)