Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0358 oz) 1,1126 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 9 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 9 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 9 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search