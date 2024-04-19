Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0358 oz) 1,1126 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 9 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 9 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 9 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

