Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search