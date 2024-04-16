Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

