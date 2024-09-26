Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1805 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
