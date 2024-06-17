Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1805 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1805 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

