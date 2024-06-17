Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1805 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1805
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1805 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
