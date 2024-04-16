4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1)