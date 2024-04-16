Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
