Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 B "Silesia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

