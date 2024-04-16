4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

