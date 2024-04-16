Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
