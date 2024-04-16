Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1804 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1804 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1804 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search