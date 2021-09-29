Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

