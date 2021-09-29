4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)