Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1803 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CZK
