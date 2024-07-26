Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1803 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search