4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (6) XF (17) VF (14) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (5)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)