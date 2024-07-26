Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1803 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1803
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (5)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1803 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search