Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

