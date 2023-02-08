Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
