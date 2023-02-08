4 Groschen 1802 B "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)