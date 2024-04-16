4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)