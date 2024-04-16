Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1802 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen
