Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1802 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1802 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search