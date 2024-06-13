Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1801 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1801 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search