Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1801 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1801 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1801 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search