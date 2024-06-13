4 Groschen 1801 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1801 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (7)