4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1800 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1)