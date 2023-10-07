Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1800 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1800 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1800 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search