Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1800 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1800 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 360. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Groschen 1800 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search