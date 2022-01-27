Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Groschen
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1799 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date December 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
