Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1799 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Schulman - December 1, 2012
Seller Schulman
Date December 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Groschen 1799 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1799 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

