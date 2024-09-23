Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Groschen 1798 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Groschen 1798 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Groschen 1798 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Groschen
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Groschen 1798 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Groschen 1798 A "Silesia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Groschen 1798 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1798 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 4 Groschen Numismatic auctions
