3 Pfennig 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)