Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1804 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,125)
  • Weight 0,812 g
  • Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1015 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1804 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1804 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1804 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
