3 Pfennig 1804 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,125)
- Weight 0,812 g
- Pure silver (0,0033 oz) 0,1015 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1804
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1804 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
