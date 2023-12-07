Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,263)
  • Weight 1,641 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1808 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search