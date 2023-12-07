Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,263)
- Weight 1,641 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
