3 Kreuzer 1808 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1808 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

