3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1807 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)