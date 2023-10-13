Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,263)
  • Weight 1,641 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Glatz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1807 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1807 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search