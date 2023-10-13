Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Kreuzer 1807 G "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,263)
- Weight 1,641 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Glatz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1807 "Silesia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Glatz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 568 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WAG (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1807 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search