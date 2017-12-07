Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,263)
  • Weight 1,641 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

