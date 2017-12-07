Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,263)
- Weight 1,641 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4316 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.
