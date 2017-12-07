3 Kreuzer 1806 A "Silesia" (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Kreuzer 1806 "Silesia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)